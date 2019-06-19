Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Wake
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mt. Olivet Reformed Episcopal Church
4283 Savannah Highway
Ravenel, SC
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Olivet Reformed Episcopal Church
4283 Savannah Highway
Ravenel, SC
Frances Mae Blake N. Charleston - Ms. Frances Mae "Minnie Ruth" Blake, 77, of Charleston, South Carolina (Rosemount Community), passed peacefully away on Sunday, June 16, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Mt. Olivet Reformed Episcopal Church, 4283 Savannah Highway, Ravenel, SC. Interment - Mt. Olivet Reformed Episcopal Church Cemetery, Ravenel, SC. Wake Service will be held Friday June 21, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the church; family hour will be observed from 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM. She is survived by her children, Blanche (Bilal) Raheem of Manhattan New York, Wendell T. (Janie) Ancrum, Delton J. (Cissy) Ancrum, of Oceanside, CA, Kenneth C. Ancrum (Doris), Tanya E. Ancrum, Bruce E. Ancrum, Nichole McFadden, and Sarita (Ervin) McFadden Frazier all of Charleston, SC; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 20, 2019
