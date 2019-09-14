|
Frances Maguire Charleston - A Mass of Christian Burial for Frances Ashton Moore Maguire will be celebrated at 10:30 AM Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 95 Hasell Street, Charleston. The Rite of Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery on James Island. The family will receive friends following the committal at the Mills House Hotel, 115 Meeting Street, Charleston. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 15, 2019