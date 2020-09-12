Frances Gallaway Michael Charleston - Frances Elizabeth Gallaway Michael ("Fran"), of Charleston, was welcomed into Heaven on September 9, 2020. She was born March 27, 1924 to Benjamin Ithamer Gallaway and Edna Embler Gallaway in Townville, SC. Fran lived in Townville until she entered Limestone College in Gaffney, SC, where she majored in Literature and Education and played basketball. After graduation she entered the teaching profession in Anderon. She taught there for 3 years, then moved on to Laurens, SC, where she taught for 2 more years. It was in Laurens where she met her future husband, H.L. "Mike" Michael. They were married in August, 1950, and celebrated 67 years together. Twin boys were born in May, 1951. Three years after the Korean War, the family moved to Charleston in 1955, where she raised her family and taught in public school one year and at Porter-Gaud for 7 years. As a long-time member of Ashley River Baptist Church, Fran served as a children's Sunday School teacher and division director for over 55 years and served in leadership roles for many years. She was a state special worker for the South Carolina Sunday School Department and led conferences at the White Oak Conference Center in SC. Fran taught Sunday School teachers in many churches across the state as well as in the Lab School at Ridgecrest Baptist Assembly in North Carolina. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, and being with her family. Fran was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, "Mike" Michael, and her adopted sister, June Embler Smith. She is survived by sons, Del Michael (Marian) and Don Michael (Nancy); four grandchildren- Holly Murrah (Erik), Rhett Michael, Sarah Rosal (Phillip), and Mark Senior (Liz); four great-grandchildren- Claire and Tyler Murrah, and Atticus and Rowan Senior; and nieces, nephews and their families- John Michael (Helen), Carolyn Musselman (Don), Julie Byrd (Bill), Anne Moore (Hugh), Woody Smith (Jo Ann), and Marc Smith (Lorraine). The family is very grateful for her caregivers: Betty, Shirley, Bertha and Joyce. A private family burial will be at Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the Ashley River Baptist Church "Building Fund" or a charity of your choice
