1/
Frances (Gallaway) Michael
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Gallaway Michael Charleston - Frances Elizabeth Gallaway Michael ("Fran"), of Charleston, was welcomed into Heaven on September 9, 2020. She was born March 27, 1924 to Benjamin Ithamer Gallaway and Edna Embler Gallaway in Townville, SC. Fran lived in Townville until she entered Limestone College in Gaffney, SC, where she majored in Literature and Education and played basketball. After graduation she entered the teaching profession in Anderon. She taught there for 3 years, then moved on to Laurens, SC, where she taught for 2 more years. It was in Laurens where she met her future husband, H.L. "Mike" Michael. They were married in August, 1950, and celebrated 67 years together. Twin boys were born in May, 1951. Three years after the Korean War, the family moved to Charleston in 1955, where she raised her family and taught in public school one year and at Porter-Gaud for 7 years. As a long-time member of Ashley River Baptist Church, Fran served as a children's Sunday School teacher and division director for over 55 years and served in leadership roles for many years. She was a state special worker for the South Carolina Sunday School Department and led conferences at the White Oak Conference Center in SC. Fran taught Sunday School teachers in many churches across the state as well as in the Lab School at Ridgecrest Baptist Assembly in North Carolina. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, and being with her family. Fran was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, "Mike" Michael, and her adopted sister, June Embler Smith. She is survived by sons, Del Michael (Marian) and Don Michael (Nancy); four grandchildren- Holly Murrah (Erik), Rhett Michael, Sarah Rosal (Phillip), and Mark Senior (Liz); four great-grandchildren- Claire and Tyler Murrah, and Atticus and Rowan Senior; and nieces, nephews and their families- John Michael (Helen), Carolyn Musselman (Don), Julie Byrd (Bill), Anne Moore (Hugh), Woody Smith (Jo Ann), and Marc Smith (Lorraine). The family is very grateful for her caregivers: Betty, Shirley, Bertha and Joyce. A private family burial will be at Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the Ashley River Baptist Church "Building Fund" or a charity of your choice. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Pkwy, Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved