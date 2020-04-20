Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Frances Mizell


1933 - 2020
Frances Mizell Obituary
Frances Mizell Summerville - Frances Mizell, 87, of Summerville, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at her residence. All services will be private. Flowers will be accepted. Frances was born on January 27, 1933 in Summerville, SC, daughter of the late Mack and Veto Mizell. She loved gardening and loved kids. Survivors include: five siblings: Shirley Euthon of Summerville, Elizabeth Peagler of Summerville, Marlyn Boyer (Jessie) of James Island, Lucy Myers (Richard) of Summerville, and Kathleen McCarn (William) of Ridgeville; and 24 nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by six siblings: Amelia Hutto, Nell Crowder, Bertha Stevenson, Tommy Mizell, Teddy Mizell, and Tupper Mizell. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 21, 2020
