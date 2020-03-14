Home

FRANCES NESBITT SMALLS

In Loving Memory Of FRANCES NESBITT SMALLS Who departed this life 19 years ago today March 15, 2001 It comes with deep regrets, a month and time that we will never forget. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone for a part of us went with you, the day God called you home. We often sit together and talk about you, for precious and fond memories are the only thing that helps us to go on. Sadly missed by daughter Deborah, sister Ruby and Family.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 15, 2020
