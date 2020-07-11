Frances Pope Summerville - Frances Elwood Smith Pope, 89, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Summerville Medical Hospital. A graveside funeral service, with Pastor Jamie Harrelson officiating, will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10AM in Pennyroyal Memorial Gardens. Born in Williamsburg County, SC on June 8, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Andrew Myles Smith and the late Addie O. Smith. Mrs. Pope was a member of Screven Baptist Church and a retired seamstress. She loved quilting and gardening. Her family said she was the world's greatest cook and they enjoyed looking at old photos and reminiscing with her. She was a beloved mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed. Mrs. Pope is survived by two sons, Robert W. Pope, Jr. of Georgetown and Ronald L. Pope (Debra) of Summerville; as well as a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wise Pope, Sr., three brothers, and four sisters. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grahamfuneralhome.org
