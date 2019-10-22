|
Frances Porcher James Island - Frances W. Porcher, 86, of James Island began her new life with Jesus Christ and God the Father on the morning of October 17, 2019. Her loving husband Bill, and dear friend and neighbor Diana were by her side. Frances was born in Summerville, SC on October 31, 1932 the daughter of the late Henry and Edith Carter Bullwinkel. Frances loved horses, she once owned "Oak Arbor Stables" in Mt Pleasant, SC where she bred horses and taught riding. She fell in love with orchids after receiving one as a gift from her daughter Catherine. She built a greenhouse to care for more than 500 orchids, along with her extensive flower and vegetable gardens. Through her love of orchids, horses and dance she became a member of the Coastal Carolina Orchid Society, James Island Yacht Club Auxiliary, James Island Dance Club, and the Arabian Horse Association. Frances loved to travel and to "be served" so she was constantly planning trips for her and Bill to enjoy together. They went on many cruises, trips and bus tours throughout their years together. Frances attended Christ Church in Mt Pleasant, SC before moving to James Island where she continued to worship joining St James Church. Frances is survived by her husband of 23 blessed years, William (Bill) Porcher of James Island, Daughters: Louise Waring Moyer (Paul) of Reddick, FL and Catherine Waring Stuff (Jim) of Atlanta, GA. step-daughter, Lisa Porcher of James Island, step-granddaughters, Sara LaHue of Augusta, GA and Shelby Dennis of Tennessee and two step-great-grandchildren. A celebration of Frances's life will be held at St James Church, 1872 Camp Rd, James Island, SC on Friday, October 25th, 2019 at 11:00am In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: H.O.P.E. Acres Rescue, 1044 Eagle Harbor Lane, Summerville, SC 29483 http://www.hopeacresrescue.org The family would like to thank CARIS for their care for Frances. Arrangements entrusted to Palmetto Cremation Society, 5638 N Rhett Ave, N Charleston, SC 29406 . To share a memory or leave a condolence please visit www.palmettocs.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 23, 2019