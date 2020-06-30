Frances W. Carlisle Charleston - Frances W. Carlisle, 100, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of James Francis Carlisle entered into eternal rest Monday, June 22, 2020. Her private funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 8, in the Church of the Holy Communion, 218 Ashley Avenue. Interment, Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Frances was born October 13, 1919, in Charlotte, NC, daughter of the late Raymond Frederick Willeford, Sr. and Lucilla Helen Lee Willeford. She attended local schools and was the first Honor Graduate Magna Cum Laude of the College of Charleston, Class of 1940. Frances was a member of Sigma Alpha Phi Honor Society and a member of the College of Charleston Alumni Association. Following graduation, she taught fifth grade English in Guayama, Puerto Rico for a year. When Frances returned to the United States, she worked at Fort Moultrie and worked briefly with several local companies. In 1950, Frances joined the SC Power Company, now Dominion Energy. She retired in 1983 with the title of Corporate Communications Assistant. During her years with SC Power Company she worked as editorial assistant and correspondent for their publication, LIVE WIRES, as well as Director and Treasurer on the Board of the Sand Dunes Club and represented the company as a member of the Women's Division of the Charleston Trident Chamber of Commerce. Frances and her husband, Francis, pioneered the growth of the western style square dance clubs in South Carolina. In 1953, they formed the Promenaders Square and Round Dance Club in Charleston and provided an arena to encourage and polish the work of beginning callers. The Promenaders hosted the highly successful square dance of the final Azalea Festival in Charleston. Frances joined the Pilot Club of Charleston in 1960. She served two terms as club President, was District Lt. Governor and District Governor, was on the Board of Directors of Pilot Club International and was Chair and member of several international committees. She also served as General Chairman for 28 Charleston Fun Shows sponsored by the local Pilot Club, and was a member of the cast in each show, which were created and directed by a local professional, Traynor Ferillo. Frances devoted most of her life to the community service organizations such as the South Carolina Rose Society, the Charleston County Heart Association, the Charleston County Cancer Society, the Board of Charleston Civic Ballet, as Chaplain for the American Legion Auxiliary #147, as La Grande Presidenta of La Grande Cabane of La Societe de Femme de South Carolina, as a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary #445, and as a chaplain for the Military Order of the Cooties Auxiliary Pup Tent #11. As a lifelong member of the Church of the Holy Communion (Protestant Episcopal), Frances was a member of the choir for 70 years, served as a member and Secretary of the Vestry, was active in St. Catherine's Guild, was President of the Holy Communion Episcopal Church Women and was Communications Chairman for the Episcopal Church Women of the Diocese of South Carolina for two years. Frances received several awards recognizing her community service including being named "Career Woman of the Year" in 1968 by the Fort Sumter Chapter of the Business and Professional Women, being named as "Woman of the Year" in 1985 by the Charleston Federation of Women's Clubs and in 1987 by being inducted into their Hall of Fame. In December of 1999, Frances moved to Bishop Gadsden Retirement Community where she was a member of the Advisory Council, a volunteer pianist and a member of the Chapel choir. Frances is survived by a brother, Raymond F. Willeford, Jr. of James Island; three nieces: Wendy C. Willeford of Houston, TX, Betty F. Bridger of Bladenboro, NC, and Carolyn C. Lucas of Travelers Rest, SC; three nephews: Raymond F. Willeford III (Sharon ) of Highlands, NC, Wayne Covart of Columbia, SC, and Ronnie Covart of CA; and several grand and great-grand nieces and nephews. Flowers are welcomed or you may make a memorial contribution to Church of the Holy Communion Endowment Fund, 218 Ashley Avenue, Charleston, SC 29403 or to the Bishop Gadsden Residents Assistance Fund, 1 Bishop Gadsden Way, Charleston, SC 29412 or to a charity of your choice. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com and the service will be up-loaded on our website for you to view at your convenience. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.