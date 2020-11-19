Frances Washington N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Frances Washington are invited to attend her Graveside Service 12:00 PM, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Riverview Memorial Park, 3715 Azalea Drive, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs.Washington was the beloved wife of Harvey Washington, who preceded her to eternal peace; beloved mother of Ms. Tara Washington; and beloved grandmother of Isaiah Parnell and Samaya Holden. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
