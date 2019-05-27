Frances Wilson Bonneau, SC - Frances "Frankie" Spiers Wilson, 75, of Bonneau, widow of Albert "Francis" Wilson, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019. Frankie was born November 21, 1943, in Berkeley County, a daughter of Marion J. Spiers and Geraldine Johnson Spiers. She was retired U.S. Postal Service Postmaster, Bonneau S.C., a member of First Baptist Church of Bonneau where she had taught Sunday School and was head of the social committee and director of Vacation Bible School for many years. Frankie had been a member of the local Artist Guild with numerous oil paintings and original stained glass pieces. She was also a loving Grandmother, Mother and Sister. Surviving are a son, Albert F. Wilson Jr., and his wife Whitney, of Moncks Corner; three grandchildren: Madison Leigh Wilson, Miles Albert Wilson and Macy Lauren Wilson, all of Moncks Corner; three sisters: Betty S. Dupree and her husband, Mike of Bonneau; Sandra S. Feagin, also of Bonneau; and Judy S. Eidson and her husband, Jim, of Clemson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Also a special friend, Don Saturday. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Andrea Leigh Wilson. Her funeral service will be held Wednesday afternoon, May 29, 2019, at 3 o'clock, in First Baptist Church of Bonneau. Burial will be private, directed by Russell Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner. The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church of Bonneau prior to the service, between 1:30 and 3 o'clock. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Bonneau, P.O. Box 130, Bonneau, S.C. 29431. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 28, 2019