Frances Yelverton Pearson Columbia, SC - Frances Yelverton Pearson, 98, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 23, 2020. Born in Goldsboro, NC, on May 2, 1922, she was the daughter of Emma Britt Yelverton and Garland Wood Yelverton. Mrs. P., as she was later affectionately known, graduated from Salem College in Winston Salem, NC, in 1942, and she worked as a volunteer at Seymour-Johnson Air Force base in Goldsboro from then until her marriage to her Air Force pilot Captain Joseph Millard Pearson whom she had met in high school. After their marriage on January 29, 1944, they traveled and lived around the country in Florida, Ohio, California, Virginia, North Carolina, and Mississippi, finally settling in Columbia, South Carolina, in 1962, with their five children. A highly intelligent individual with a wicked wit, Mrs. P. enjoyed her New York Times Sunday crossword puzzles which she worked in full books, and she was an avid reader who instilled her love of learning in all her children. She thoroughly enjoyed her large family and all their friends to whom her home was always opened and her doors were never locked, and she spent over thirty years helping her husband who was an alumni advisor for the Rho Chapter of the Kappa Alpha fraternity. She loved parties and traveling, especially to the beaches. She spent time at Pawley's Island each summer for years and ten to twelve weeks a year at Edisto Beach. Mrs. P. was a member of the Ann Pamela Cunningham chapter of the DAR, and was a member of the Larkspur Garden Club for which she served several terms as president. She was a long time member of the First Presbyterian Church in Columbia. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Colonel Joseph Millard Pearson; and her only sister, Barbara Yelverton Moye of Goldsboro, NC. She is survived by her children, Dr. Joseph Millard Pearson (Ellen) of Florence, SC, Garland Pearson McWhirter (Pat) of Columbia, Jonathan Pharr Pearson (Grace) of Brevard, NC, Peter Stuart Pearson of Richmond Hill, GA, and Corinne Pearson Taylor (Bruce) of Atlanta, GA, and Pawley's Island, SC; extended family, Walter Davies Merry III (Beverly) of Easley, SC, and William Frank Bassham (Lynnda) of Aiken, SC; grandchildren, Joe Pearson III (Elizabeth) and Garland P. Ames (Schipp) of Columbia, Wade P. Miller (Parker) of Atlanta, Jonny Pearson, Jr, of Minturn, CO, Robbie Pearson (Kerry) of Darien, CT, Thomas Pearson of Leipzig, Germany, Gilly P. Kelly (Clay) of Austin, TX, Katie Pearson of Moran, WY, Emily Pearson of W. Lafayette, IN, and Richmond Hill, GA, Kelly T. Patton (Sam) of Nashville, TN, Emma Taylor of Columbia, and Caroline Taylor of Atlanta, GA; niece, Frances M. Milks (Bob) of Cary, NC; nephew, Rick Moye of Lester Prairie, MN; and ten great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend special thanks to the team of caregivers who took such loving care of our mother and made it possible for her to stay in the home she loved: LacQuon Broome, Shavi Newton, Theresa Bean, Cindy Cassidy, Blanche Spence, Ebony Adams, Jerica Bethel, Courtney Rosales, and the other caregivers and staff of Comfort Keepers; also, a very heartfelt thanks to Sue Campagna and the other nurses and staff of MSA Hospice. The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Frances and Joe Pearson Academic Award (#1B1752) through the USC Educational Foundation, Gift Processing, 1600 Hampton Street, Columbia, 29208, or to a charity of your choice
. A private graveside service will be in Willowdale Cemetery in Goldsboro, NC. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston