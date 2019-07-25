Francesca Fanny Anderson

Obituary
Francesca Fanny Anderson N. CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Ms, Francesca Fanny Anderson those of her mother; Alethia Cruse, children, Tameca Anderson, Jemel Anderson, Tammy Jones (Armien) , Lamont Moore; Siblings, Antiono Cruse, Monique Cruse, and Felicia Cruse, grandchildren, other relatives and friends are invited to attend his home-going services on Saturday, July 27, 2019, 1:00 PM in Open Door Apostolic Church, 2000 Groveland Ave, N. Chas, SC, Elizabeth Carter , Pastor. Ms. Anderson will repose this evening in the chapel 6:00 - 8:00 PM. Interment is Private Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Ave, N. Chas, SC, phone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 26, 2019
