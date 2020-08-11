Francina Bennett N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ms. Francina Bennett are invited to attend her Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 13, 2020 at Monrovia Cemetery, 1597 Oceanic Street, Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Ms. Bennett is survived by her children, Michael A. Brisco, Jr. (Shevella), Quinton N. Brisco (Candace) and Tiffany Monique Brisco; grandchildren, Michael S. Brisco, Michayla Brisco and Paris Brisco; siblings, Marie Bennett, Odell Bennett, Joseph Bennett, Jr. and Marvetta Huggins; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
