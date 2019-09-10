Francis Biker "Bob" Robert Attwood Goose Creek - Francis Biker "Bob" Robert Attwood, of Goose Creek, SC, widower of Virginia "Ginny" Attwood entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 9, 2019. According to his wishes, cremation has taken place. All services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel. Biker Bob was born August 19, 1939 in Tuscaloosa, AL, a son of the late Chester Robert Attwood and the late Mildred Haran Attwood. He graduated from Fletcher High School in Jacksonville Beach, FL. Bob was a cryptography repairman and retired from the US Navy. He worked for over twenty years as a lineman for the telephone company. His hobbies included driving ATVs, Go Carts and dirt bikes. He rode motorcycles for fifty years and was a member of the Harley's owner group. He was also a member of the National Rifle Association. He is survived by two daughters, Marie Attwood Reuter and Michelle R. Whittemore of Rolesville, NC with husband, David Whittemore; brother, Joe Attwood of Lunhaven, FL; sister, Connie Verdeur of Argyle, TX; and eleven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his spouse of 47 years, Virginia "Ginny"Attwood; his son, Robert Attwood and a sister, Patsy Gilmore. and also by his beloved dog, Harley. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, 109 Bee Street, Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 11, 2019