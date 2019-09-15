Francis "Horse" Chisolm CHARLESTON - The Relatives and friends of Mr. Francis "Horse" Chisolm; those of his beloved children, Barri and Stacie; sister, Ms. Katherine Chisolm; aunt, Mrs. Martha Landrum; grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of cousins are invited to attend his Home Going Celebration on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 11 a.m. at Greater St. Luke A.M.E. Church, 78 Gordon Street, Charleston, SC. Friends may call Fielding Home For Funerals, 722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. The only viewing for Mr. Chilsom will be on Tuesday at the church from 10 a.m. until service time. Interment: Greater St. Luke A.M.E. Church Cemetery, Rantowles, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 16, 2019