Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Halls Funeral Home
440 Venning St
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 884-4252
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Cummings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis "JoJo/Spike" Cummings

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis "JoJo/Spike" Cummings Obituary
Francis "JoJo/Spike" Cummings MT. PLEASANT - The friends and relatives of Mr. Francis "JoJo/Spike" Cummings, those of his wife, Edna McBride Cummings, their children Shirley C. Jamison (Larry ), Willie Francis Cummings, Sr. ( Betty ), Myrna Rouse, Alice C. Smalls (Clyde) and Gladys C. Russell (Christopher), grandchildren, his brother Henry Cummings, aunts Rebecca Cummings, Henrietta Cummings and Carrie Stokes, brother and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, are invited to attend his funeral service on Friday January 24, 2020 in Olive Branch A.M.E Church at 11:00 a.m., 1734 Hwy. 17 North, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Interment: church cemetery, Viewing this afternoon at the funeral home from 3-8 p.m. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -