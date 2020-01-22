|
Francis "JoJo/Spike" Cummings MT. PLEASANT - The friends and relatives of Mr. Francis "JoJo/Spike" Cummings, those of his wife, Edna McBride Cummings, their children Shirley C. Jamison (Larry ), Willie Francis Cummings, Sr. ( Betty ), Myrna Rouse, Alice C. Smalls (Clyde) and Gladys C. Russell (Christopher), grandchildren, his brother Henry Cummings, aunts Rebecca Cummings, Henrietta Cummings and Carrie Stokes, brother and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, are invited to attend his funeral service on Friday January 24, 2020 in Olive Branch A.M.E Church at 11:00 a.m., 1734 Hwy. 17 North, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Interment: church cemetery, Viewing this afternoon at the funeral home from 3-8 p.m. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 23, 2020