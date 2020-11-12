Francis "Frank" Dale Lux Summerville - Francis "Frank" Dale Lux passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Summerville Medical Center. He is survived by his wife, Arlene Carol Lux of Ladson. He had two sons, Dale Lux (Donna) of Summerville and Larry Lux of Bassett, VA. A daughter, Judith Eagerton (Tony) of St. Stephen. Three grandchildren, Paige Lux and Taylor Daniel and Cole Eagerton. Frank was born in Waukegan, IL, November 28 1932 to the late Francis S. Lux and Carrie Ray Lux. He graduated from Antioch High School in 1950 and joined the Navy in 1952 and served 24 years until he retired in 1976. He attended Florida Keys Community College and after retiring from the service, attended Trident Technical College. He worked at the Charleston Naval Shipyard until 1990. He married his wife, Arlene in 1954 and they have resided in Ladson since 1965. Frank was an avid Collector of antique Corvair Automobiles, as well as a member of Lowcountry Covair Association, and was one of the originals who formed the club in 1981. He was also a lifetime member of Corvair Society of America. He was a lifetime member of Fleet Reserve Association, VFW, and NCO. Also, a member of the American Legion and TREA. Frank was a member of St. Thomas Chapel on the Charleston Air Force Base since 1965. Friends will be received at a memorial on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 2 o'clock to 4 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A Catholic mass and Rite of Committal with Final Commendation will be held at a later date. Memorials in Frank's memory are suggested to American Cancer Society
at donate3.cancer.org
,, American Heart Association
at www2.heart.org
, or Hospice of Summerville, SC. Frank has two siblings: Yvonne Schrimpf (Carl) of Round Lake, IL and Clancy Lux (Jill) of St. Cloud, FL. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by two siblings: Darlene Lowe and Linda Lux. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com
. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston