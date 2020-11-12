1/1
Francis Dale "Frank" Lux
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis "Frank" Dale Lux Summerville - Francis "Frank" Dale Lux passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Summerville Medical Center. He is survived by his wife, Arlene Carol Lux of Ladson. He had two sons, Dale Lux (Donna) of Summerville and Larry Lux of Bassett, VA. A daughter, Judith Eagerton (Tony) of St. Stephen. Three grandchildren, Paige Lux and Taylor Daniel and Cole Eagerton. Frank was born in Waukegan, IL, November 28 1932 to the late Francis S. Lux and Carrie Ray Lux. He graduated from Antioch High School in 1950 and joined the Navy in 1952 and served 24 years until he retired in 1976. He attended Florida Keys Community College and after retiring from the service, attended Trident Technical College. He worked at the Charleston Naval Shipyard until 1990. He married his wife, Arlene in 1954 and they have resided in Ladson since 1965. Frank was an avid Collector of antique Corvair Automobiles, as well as a member of Lowcountry Covair Association, and was one of the originals who formed the club in 1981. He was also a lifetime member of Corvair Society of America. He was a lifetime member of Fleet Reserve Association, VFW, and NCO. Also, a member of the American Legion and TREA. Frank was a member of St. Thomas Chapel on the Charleston Air Force Base since 1965. Friends will be received at a memorial on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 2 o'clock to 4 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A Catholic mass and Rite of Committal with Final Commendation will be held at a later date. Memorials in Frank's memory are suggested to American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org,, American Heart Association at www2.heart.org, or Hospice of Summerville, SC. Frank has two siblings: Yvonne Schrimpf (Carl) of Round Lake, IL and Clancy Lux (Jill) of St. Cloud, FL. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by two siblings: Darlene Lowe and Linda Lux. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 04:00 PM
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James A. Dyal Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved