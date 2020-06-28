Mrs. Francis E. "Mary" Frazier Charleston- The relatives and friends of Mrs. Francis E. "Mary" Frazier, 83, of Charleston, SC., and those of her husband, Mr. Eugene "Son" Frazier, Sr., her children, Mr. Eugene Frazier, Jr. (Essie), Mrs. Geraldine Frazier Minter (Byron), Mrs. Angela D. Frazier Moore (Michael), her grandchildren; great-grandchildren; siblings, her in-laws, nieces and nephews, cousins other relatives and friends are all invited to attend her Graveside Service on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 11:00 AM at St. James Memorial Gardens, Grimball Road, Charleston, SC. (James Island). THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC VIEWING. Due to COVID-19 protocols, we ask that you wear a face mask and practice social distancing while at the graveside service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.serenitymortuaryinc.com. Professional services entrusted to: THE SERENITY MORTUARY, INC. "Making the Inevitable Pleasant", 209 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, SC 29485. Office: (843) 225-7800 / Fax: (843) 225-7803. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.