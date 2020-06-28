Francis E. "Mary" Frazier
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Francis E. "Mary" Frazier Charleston- The relatives and friends of Mrs. Francis E. "Mary" Frazier, 83, of Charleston, SC., and those of her husband, Mr. Eugene "Son" Frazier, Sr., her children, Mr. Eugene Frazier, Jr. (Essie), Mrs. Geraldine Frazier Minter (Byron), Mrs. Angela D. Frazier Moore (Michael), her grandchildren; great-grandchildren; siblings, her in-laws, nieces and nephews, cousins other relatives and friends are all invited to attend her Graveside Service on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 11:00 AM at St. James Memorial Gardens, Grimball Road, Charleston, SC. (James Island). THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC VIEWING. Due to COVID-19 protocols, we ask that you wear a face mask and practice social distancing while at the graveside service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.serenitymortuaryinc.com. Professional services entrusted to: THE SERENITY MORTUARY, INC. "Making the Inevitable Pleasant", 209 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, SC 29485. Office: (843) 225-7800 / Fax: (843) 225-7803. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. James Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Serenity Mortuary Inc.
209 Old Trolley Road
Summerville, SC 29485
(843) 225-7800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved