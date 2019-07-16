Francis Guest N. Charleston - Guest - Mr Francis Guest, 93 of North Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Tues, July 16, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memories his children, Sherri Guest of Maryland, Constance Guest of N. Chas., Rosalind Thomas (Elijah) of N. Chas., and Mildred Trimble of Summerville, SC; 8 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews other relatives and friends. Mr Guest resided at 1909 Spruce Bldv., N. Chas., SC. The funeral notices will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Ave., N. Chas., SC, phone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 17, 2019