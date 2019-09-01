Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Francis Joseph "Joe" Clair


1960 - 2019
Francis Joseph "Joe" Clair Obituary
Francis Joseph "Joe" Clair CHARLESTON - On Saturday, August 31, 2019 Francis Joseph "Joe" Clair of West Ashley, Charleston, and beloved husband of Cheryl Henderson Clair, passed away at home at the age of 58. The relatives and friends of Mr. and Mrs. Francis J. Clair are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 12:30 PM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1695 Raoul Wallenberg Boulevard, Charleston. The Rite of Committal will follow (weather permitting) immediately following the service at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends between 6:00 PM and 8:00 PM Monday, September 2, 2019 at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Highway. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Joe Clair was born to Artes Welcker and Francis P. Clair on December 12, 1960 in Charleston. He graduated from Bishop England High School in 1980 and Trident Technical College in 1984 with a degree in Agricultural Technology. For most of his career he worked for Exxon Mobil in both North Carolina and Charleston. Joe was devoted to his faith and served St. Joseph's Catholic Church as both Head of Maintenance and Usher for the last 5 years. He was an avid supporter and "groupie" of the Shem Creek Boogie Band. Joe enjoyed Gamecock football, crabbing, good food, and grilling out with family and friends by the pool. In addition to his wife of 31 years, he is survived by two children: Collin Patrick Clair and Caroline Grace Clair, and his father: Francis P. Clair. He is also survived by two sisters: Alicia Clair Crosby (Kevin) and Marcy Clair Blitch (Edwin), and mother-in-law, Grace Henderson of Moncks Corner, brothers-in-law: Jim Henderson, Joey Henderson (Teresa), Tom Henderson, and Tim Henderson (Tracy), numerous nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, as well as three beloved dogs. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 1695 Raoul Wallenberg Blvd. Charleston, SC 29407. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 2, 2019
