Francis Kerr, Jr. Charleston - Francis Bernard Kerr, Jr, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Charleston, SC, at the age of 69. He was born in Charleston on July 15, 1950, and is survived by his wife of 47 years, Charlene Margaret Cook. He was the son of the late Francis Bernard Kerr, Sr. and Evangeline Bouvette Kerr. He was the brother of Evangeline Kerr Holseberg (Henry); sister, Charlotte R. Kerr RSM, Robert C. Kerr (Kathy), Dr. Ellen Kerr (Peter) and Marianna Kerr Williamson (Steven). He was a 1969 graduate of Bishop England High School and earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Erskine College. He worked as a commercial Real Estate Appraiser and Broker for over 40 years and was well known in the business community. Mr. Kerr was known for his community activities as well as his work with the Catholic Church and school related activities. He was elected Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Rev. P.N. Lynch Council 704 and also served the South Carolina State District as District Deputy. He was later appointed Faithful Navigator of the 4th Degree of the South Carolina District and served as the District Exemplar. He was also a member of the South Carolina Irish Society. He was known for his involvement with the Turkey Day 5k on the peninsula. He was active with the Boy Scouts of America and enjoyed the outdoors whether it was sitting in the surf on Folly Beach, camping and hiking in the Appalachian Mountains or trekking through the Yukon Territory. His grandchildren lovingly called him Papa and will be remembered by them for his affection, joyous nature and interest in all of their activities. He will be forever missed by his five children: Elizabeth Kerr Gilger (Christopher), Frank Kerr III (Jamie), Adam Joseph Van Kerr (Valerie), Mark Andrew Kerr (Krista) and Hope Evangeline Richardson (Aaron) and his grandchildren: Evan Gilger, Noah Gilger, Lily Gilger, Charles Anderson Kerr, Annalee Kerr, Rose Kerr, Alexander Kerr, and Kennedy Kerr. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home West Ashley. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 5 St. Teresa Drive, Charleston, SC 29407. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Charleston, SC. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to the Triple B Club at Bishop England High School, 363 Seven Farms Dr., Daniel Island, SC 29492. Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 24, 2019