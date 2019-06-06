Francis Logan James Island - Mr. Francis P. Logan died at his home on June 3, 2019, in James Island, S.C. at the age of 86. Fran is survived by his wife, Estelle Christina. He had two daughters, Patricia, and the late Barry Howell, of Greer, SC and Linda and the late Michael Lines of Florence, SC. Other survivors are six grandchildren; Christina Willard-Logan, Logan (Danielle) Howell, Tyler (Molly) Howell, Jacob Lines, Lucas (Chelsea) Howell, and Hayden Lines. Fran had four great-grandchildren; Canaan, Skyla, Luke, and Ashlyn. His nieces are Marie Murphy, Donna (Tom) Marx, Diana Kordus, Ethel Cosgrove (Deceased), Carol (Maury) Richl, Marianne (Leonard) Rodriquez, and Barbara Logan. Nephews are Richard (Pat) Murphy, Robert (Beth) Murphy (deceased), Robert Roselle, Lee Logan, Bruce Logan, Ronald Logan, and Raymond Cosgrove (deceased). Fran was born on April 5, 1933, in Sag Harbor, N.Y. to Leroy Sanderson Logan and Mary Elizabeth (Fox) Logan. Fran was the youngest of nine siblings. Sisters deceased are Ethel Cosgrove, Florence (Bob) Murphy, Sally Roselle, Madeline (Adam) Schnappauf. Brothers deceased are Robley Logan, William (Elaine) Logan, Roy (Herta) Logan, and Edward Logan. Fran joined the Air Force at 17 years of age, in 1950. He was a Tech Sergeant that worked in gun supply. After serving in the Korean War, he returned to N.Y. and soon met and married Estelle Christina Groffel, (his sweetheart of 62 years) in 1956. After being stationed several places he was transferred to Charleston, SC to the Citadel for four years, before serving in the Vietnam War for one year. After serving in the Air Force for 22 years, he retired in 1971 and moved his family back to James Island, S.C. Fran began working for The Charleston Postal Service as a mail carrier. He graduated from Trident Technical College in 1979 with a degree in Accounting. He worked for the Post Office for 24 years, retiring in 1995. Fran was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He enjoyed fishing and golf and going to the American Legion, "The Club", for breakfast on Sunday and The V.F.W. for Wing Night, to socialize with friends. He was a dedicated member of Nativity Catholic Church for over 50 years, as well as a member of the American Legion and the VFW. Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, June 9 from 5-7pm, with the funeral Monday, June 10 at 11 am, both at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 347 Folly Road, James Island, S.C. 29412. Burial with military honors will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, 604 Fort Johnson Road, James Island, SC 29412, directly after the funeral. Pallbearers are Fran's grandsons; Logan Howell, Tyler Howell, Lucas Howell, Jacob Lines, and Hayden Lines. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Fran's life. The family would like to thank the Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Nurses and Staff for their care, love, and comfort for Fran and the family. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, James Island, 347 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412, (843) 614-8494. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary