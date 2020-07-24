1/1
Francis Mahaffey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis Mahaffey Woodford, VA - Francis DeLorme "Dee" Mahaffey, Sr., 72, of Woodford, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 in Fredericksburg. Born in Greenville, South Carolina, he had a career in retail flooring, working first as a boy at the family-owned Munford's Do It Yourself Store in Charleston,SC, and retiring from Richmond Decorating Center. Survivors include his wife, Andrea Mahaffey; two children, Francis DeLorme Mahaffey, Jr. and Rachel Mahaffey Shannon; his son-in-law, Jason Shannon; two sisters, Jessie M. Sessions and Elizabeth M. Keller (Jim); two brothers, David E. Mahaffey, Jr. (Pam) and James L. Mahaffey and ten grandchildren. Because of the current COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Watch the funeral home website for updates. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hughes Home, Inc. at 100 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg, Va 22401 or Samaritan's Purse International Relief (samaritanspurse.org) Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved