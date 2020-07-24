Francis Mahaffey Woodford, VA - Francis DeLorme "Dee" Mahaffey, Sr., 72, of Woodford, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 in Fredericksburg. Born in Greenville, South Carolina, he had a career in retail flooring, working first as a boy at the family-owned Munford's Do It Yourself Store in Charleston,SC, and retiring from Richmond Decorating Center. Survivors include his wife, Andrea Mahaffey; two children, Francis DeLorme Mahaffey, Jr. and Rachel Mahaffey Shannon; his son-in-law, Jason Shannon; two sisters, Jessie M. Sessions and Elizabeth M. Keller (Jim); two brothers, David E. Mahaffey, Jr. (Pam) and James L. Mahaffey and ten grandchildren. Because of the current COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Watch the funeral home website for updates. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hughes Home, Inc. at 100 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg, Va 22401 or Samaritan's Purse International Relief (samaritanspurse.org
