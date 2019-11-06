Francis Moise SUMTER, SC - Francis Davis Moise, 83 of Dallas, Texas went to be with the Lord on October 26, 2019 at the Baylor Scott Heart Hospital of Plano. He is survived by his wife Roland Tucker Nettles. He is survived by his children Francis Davis Moise, Jr., Penina Moise Pulliam, Margaret Linn Weishuhn, Robert Mason Moise and John Harold Stone Jr.. Graveside services will be held November 9, 2019 at 11 am at the Wedgefield Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Online memorials may be sent to www.sumterfunerals.com Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter is in charge of the arrangements. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 7, 2019