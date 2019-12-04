|
Francis Parker Clair Charleston - Francis Parker Clair, 83, widower of Artes Welcker Clair, entered into eternal rest on December 2, 2019. The relatives and friends of Mr. Francis P. Clair are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:30 AM, Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 5 St. Teresa Dr, Charleston. The Rite of Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends between 4:00 and 7:00 PM Friday evening at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Hwy. The Rosary will be recited at 6:30 PM. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Francis was born on September 24, 1936, in Charleston, a son of Elma Elizabeth Parker and Laurence Aloysius Clair. He began his career with Claussen's Bakery Company and then went on to a thirty-year career with Exxon Mobil until his retirement in 1992. Francis lived for his family and all things Irish. He spent the last years of his retirement entertaining friends old and new from his front porch surrounded by the many flags from his favorite teams. Francis was a fan of all South Carolina teams but his first love was the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who all lovingly called him Pappy. Francis loved to reminisce about his glory days playing Basketball, Baseball and Football for his Alma Mater, Bishop England High School, where he was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame. He was also very proud of his College Basketball career under the tutelage of Coach Al Maguire at Belmont Abbey College, where he is also a member of the Hall of Fame. As a member of the Irish Society and the Ancient Order of the Hibernian he celebrated his Catholic Faith and his Irish Heritage. Francis was always present at the annual St. Patrick's Day parade sitting beside one of his dearest friends Bernard Mclaughlin. He was also a member of the Elks Club and the Knights of Columbus. Francis enjoyed his retirement years playing golf and traveling with his wife and many friends from The Club. Francis was predeceased by his wife, Artes Welcker Clair of 58 years and his son, Joseph Clair. He is survived by his daughters: Alicia Crosby (Kevin) and Marcy Blitch (Ed); daughter-in-law, Cheryl Clair; six grandchildren: Caroline Clair and Collin Clair (fiancee Grace Chandler), Emma Blitch and Katie Mootz (Nick), Jessie and Baxley Crosby (Alyssa); four great-grandchildren: Callie, Harper, Kevin James and Easton. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bishop England High School Endowment Fund, 363 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island, SC 29492. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 5, 2019