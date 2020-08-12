Francis Smith Cades, SC - Francis Beverly "Smitty" Smith, 90, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Smith was born on July 25, 1930 in Williamsburg County, son of the late Harline V. Smith. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy and retired after 34 years as a General Foreman Boiler Marker at the Charleston Naval Ship Yard. Mr. Smith was a member of the Hebron United Methodist Church. He was a past Master and Life member of Goose Creek Masonic Lodge # 401 and Past Worthy Patron of John L. Flynn O.E.S. Mr. Smith was also a member of Palmetto Sunny Travelers Camping Club and enjoyed camping and fishing. He was first married to the late Ethel Thigpen Smith, and then to the late Jo Ann Phillips Smith. Surviving are his daughter, Reba (Jimmy) Nickell of Cades; four grandchildren; nine great- grandchildren; step-children, Gwen C. Parker of Lake City, Judi Brown of Myrtle Beach, Joan C. Campbell of Florence and David Cole of Carolina Beach, NC; eleven step-grandchildren and a number of step- great-grandchildren; a step- great-great-grandchild and a great-great-great-grandchild. Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his daughter, Penny McLees; step-daughters, Mary Cole Satterfield and Linda Cole Mitchell; step-grandsons, Mart Vernon Parker and Billy Seager. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Friday, August 14, 2020, at Carolina Funeral Home Chapel, Scranton. Burial with Masonic Rites will follow at 2:00 PM, Friday, August 14, 2020, at Carolina Memorial Park, 7114 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 PM, Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Carolina Funeral Home, Scranton. Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice
