Francis Vernon Manigault N. CHARLESTON - Francis Vernon Manigault, 59, Military Retired Msgt. , Navy, Air Force and National Guard, died on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, 11 a.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church, 104 Line Street, Charleston, SC. The wake service on Friday, June 7th, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment: Monday, June 10, 2019, 12 Noon at Beaufort National Cemetery, Beaufort, SC. He is survived by his wife, Valerie Manigault, children, Maurice Grant (Chrystal), Nikita Manigault, Francis Manigault, Jr. and Zoey Manigault, his mother, Gwendolyn Manigault, and grandchildren. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, Charleston, SC 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 7, 2019