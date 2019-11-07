|
|
Francis "Carolyn" Williams Driggers Summerville - Francis "Carolyn" Williams Driggers (Granny), 81, of Summerville, wife of the late Horace A. Driggers, Jr., entered into Heavens's gates on November 6, 2019 at her residence. Services celebrating her life will be on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation from 2 o'clock to 3 o'clock at New Journey Community Church, 539 Hwy 78, Ridgeville, SC 29472. Service will begin at 3 o'clock. Burial to follow at First Baptist Church of Jedburg Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted. Carolyn was born on March 8, 1938 in Summerville, SC, daughter of Harris and Ellen Williams. A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved fishing, race car driver Tony Stewart, chocolate pie and watching Jimmy Swaggert on TV. Survivors include six children: Tony Driggers, Kevin Driggers, Tracy Clark (Gary), Robin Nelson, Jerri McNeill (Bo) and Angie Deese; twenty-one grandchildren and twenty-nine great- grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Horace A. Driggers Jr. and her parents, Harris and Iona Williams. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 8, 2019