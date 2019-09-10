Frank Albert Smalls CHARLESTON - Mr. Frank Albert Smalls, 74, of Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Thomas and Rosa Richardson Smalls, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, September 03, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in The Palmetto Mortuary Memorial Chapel. He will be laid to rest in Stem Point Cemetery, 1633 Terns Nest Road, Charleston, SC 29412.Wake Services will be held this evening at the Mortuary from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. He is survived by his loving children: Carlton Moore, Charles Moore (Ville), Charlene Chisolm and Frank Albert Gadsden; siblings: Katherine Smalls Pettigrew (Prince), Dorothy Smalls Bennett (the late John), Olive Smalls Cromwell (Virgil) and Carrie Bell Smalls Hymes (the late Boysie) and a host of nieces , nephews, grandchildren and other loving relatives and sympathetic friends. Entrusted and devoted niece, Mrs. Patricia A. Seymour Pasley(Darren); devoted niece, Rosa Mae Singleton; devoted Nephew Tyrone Hines. The family will be receiving friends at 1604 Ismael Rd., Charleston, SC 29412. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC. 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403 - OFFICE: 843.727.1230. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 11, 2019