Frank Arnold, V Goose Creek - Frank Mitchell Arnold V, 22, of Goose Creek, SC, entered into eternal rest on January 11, 2020, at his home. Born on September 30, 1997, in Charleston, SC, Frank is the son of Frank Mitchell Arnold IV and Kristen R. Arnold. Frank, an accomplished musician and athlete, was a member of JRDF Palmetto Chapter, University of South Carolina Wind Ensemble, Symphonic Winds, and the Carolina Band, as well as a brother of the Phi Mu Alpha Delta Sigma, and enjoyed performing. He was a charismatic leader, an All State Band selection, and a member of the prestigious Charleston Symphony Youth Orchestra. Frank battled Type 1 diabetes over the course of his life with ferocity, courage, and resilience, and was the recipient of the Strength Award as a varsity wrestler for his inspiring ability to overcome obstacles. Frank's love and loyalty to his family, friends, and loved ones was fierce, as was the bright and enduring light he shone upon those who came to know him. Frank is survived by his loving parents and two brothers, Alex Ayotte, and Jacob Arnold; maternal grandparents Duane Block, Tina Fleese, and Bob and Claudia Fleese; paternal grandparents, Diana Werbianskyj and Frank Arnold III; Michael Arnold (uncle), Brooke Arnold (aunt), Sarah & Christian Jalbert (aunt & uncle), Colleen & Tony Schleppy (aunt & uncle), Kelly & Jay Lingle (aunt & uncle), Kevin Fleese & Stephanie Martinez (aunt & uncle); 10 cousins, countless other relatives and friends, as well as his dog Einstein. The service will be held at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home at 869 St James Ave., Goose Creek, SC 29445, on January 18th at 3PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Frank`s memory may be sent to JDRF Palmetto Chapter:https://www2.jdrf.org/site/Donation2idb=1837342885&df_id=2374&mfc_pref=T&2374.donation=form1. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home in Goose Creek (843) 553-1511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 15, 2020