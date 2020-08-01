1/1
Frank Bell
Frank Bell N. CHARLESTON - In loving memory of our most beloved Frank Bell. Sunrise May 29, 1946, Sunset July 25, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Sharon Bell, his children, grands, great-grands, sisters and brothers, nephews and nieces, and a host of family and friends. Frank was a most beloved member of not only his family, but nourished children in the community. The young men have been greatly impacted by him as a mentor. Frank was a baptized member of the Community Baptist Church of Rosemont and carried his teachings in the community. He will forever be missed. We love you, Frank, "Bubba", as he was appreciationally called. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
