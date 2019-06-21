Frank Costa MT. PLEASANT - It is with great sadness that the family of Frank Costa announces his peaceful passing on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the age of 76. Frank will forever be in the hearts of his amazing wife of 51 years, Gail, who has been his tireless caregiver during his long illness, and his loving children, Dan and Jason. Frank will also be warmly remembered by his wonderful daughters-in-law, Megan and Tami, his four grandchildren, Hudson, Mackenzie, Keaton and Elsie, his sister Robin, as well as his many dear nieces and nephews - Elizabeth, Jim, Tony, Mike, Joe, Bob, Frank, Alyssa, Ronnie, Wendy, Tami and Jill. Frank was predeceased by his mother Hazel Costa, his father Frank Costa, Sr. and his beloved sister Missy Monks. A native of New Jersey, Frank was a proud alumnus of the University of Alabama and a lifelong Tide fan. He also adored Lake George, New York and spent time every summer of the last six decades on its beautiful waters. Frank worked many years for Bush Boake Allen and retired as a Vice President and General Manager. Over the course of his career the family lived in Toronto, Montreal, London and New Jersey before retiring to Mount Pleasant in 2002. He came out of retirement to work as an ambassador at Wild Dunes for a number of years beside his dear friend Bob Furer. Frank and Gail found a lovely home here in Mount Pleasant and made many wonderful friends with whom they enjoyed golfing, playing cards and spending time. A Celebration of Frank's life will be held at 10 am, on Saturday, July 20, at J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home at 1494 Mathis Ferry Rd, Mount Pleasant SC 29464. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Frank may be made to the Lake George Association at www.lakegeorgeassociation.org or 518.668.3558. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary