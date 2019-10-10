Frank Delesline, Jr. ORLANDO, FL - The relatives and friends of Mr. Frank Delesline, Jr. are invited to attend his Funeral Services on Saturday, October 12, 2019, 1:00 PM in Gospel Mission Church, 1030 Main Street, Charleston, SC. Bishop Philip Knox, Pastor. Interment will follow in Riverview Memorial Cemetery Park, North Charleston. Visitation will be held at the mortuary from 7-8pm Friday. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 11, 2019