Frank Delesline Jr.

Service Information
Pasley's Mortuary
1115 5Th Ave
Charleston, SC
29407
(843)-571-2300
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pasley's Mortuary
1115 5Th Ave
Charleston, SC 29407
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Gospel Mission Church
1030 Main Street
Charleston, SC
Obituary
Frank Delesline, Jr. ORLANDO, FL - The relatives and friends of Mr. Frank Delesline, Jr. are invited to attend his Funeral Services on Saturday, October 12, 2019, 1:00 PM in Gospel Mission Church, 1030 Main Street, Charleston, SC. Bishop Philip Knox, Pastor. Interment will follow in Riverview Memorial Cemetery Park, North Charleston. Visitation will be held at the mortuary from 7-8pm Friday. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 11, 2019
