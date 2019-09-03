Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Edward Lucas. View Sign Service Information J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel 232 Calhoun Street Charleston , SC 29401 (843)-723-2524 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel 232 Calhoun Street Charleston , SC View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM St. Philip's Church 142 Church Street Charleston , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Frank Edward Lucas Mt. Pleasant - Frank Edward Lucas, FAIA, 84, of Charleston, husband of Edith Dority Lucas, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019. A loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will truly be missed. His funeral service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 in St. Philip's Church, 142 Church Street at 2:00 p.m. Interment, Saint James Churchyard, James Island. The family will receive friends Friday in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Frank was born in Charleston in 1934, son of the late Claude S. Lucas and the late Mae Kirkley Lucas. A graduate of Charleston High School, Frank completed his architectural degree in 1959 at Clemson University through an ROTC scholarship. Upon graduation, Frank entered the U.S. Army and served two years while stationed in Fort Sill, OK and Fort Benning, GA. After completing his enlistment, Frank founded an architecture firm in Charleston in 1963, and a year later teamed up with his Clemson classmate, Sidney Stubbs to design the Gaillard Municipal Auditorium and Exhibition Hall. The original auditorium stood for 44 years. Frank went on to a distinguished half-century career in architecture. The firm he began, now known as LS3P, was named the Southeast Design firm of the year in 2014 and is consistently recognized as one of the top 20 U.S. architectural firms by Engineering News-Record and Architectural Record. Today LS3P employs more than 300 people in eight cities. Frank's numerous contributions to the Charleston skyline include the Charleston International Airport, the Ashley River Tower at MUSC and the Trident Technical College Campus and the SC Aeronautical Center. Indeed, Charleston would not be the award-winning city we know without the vision of Frank and his firm. Frank was elevated to the College of Fellows in the American Institute of Architects in 1983 and served as it's chancellor in 2007. In 1997, he was awarded the AIA South Carolina Medal of Distinction, its highest honor, and was recognized as Architect of the Year by the Charleston Contractor's Association. A former president of the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce, Frank received its prestigious Joseph P. Riley Leadership Award in 1996. In 2016, Frank was awarded the Order of the Palmetto, the highest civilian honor bestowed by the State of South Carolina. Frank received the Alumni Distinguished Service Award from Clemson University in 1992 and was awarded an honorary Doctor of Humanities degree in 2007. He has been active in the Clemson Architectural Foundation, has served on the Clemson Board of Visitors and President's Advisory Council and was inducted into the College of Architecture, Arts and Humanities Hall of Fame in 2019. Frank was involved in many social organizations that included the: American Institute of Architects (AIA) - member; AIA South Carolina chapter - President; Charleston Council of Architects - President; AIA College of Fellows - Chancellor; South Carolina Board of Architectural Examiners - Chairman; Clemson University Visiting Lecturer; Clemson University Board of Visitors; Clemson University IPTAY and Alumni Association; Trident Technical College Foundation Board of Trustees; Association of Citadel Men; Charleston County Building Code Board of Review - Chairman; Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce - President; South Carolina Chamber of Commerce - Executive Committee; Hibernian Society - President; Country Club of Charleston - Board of Directors; Preservation Society of Charleston; South Carolina Historical Society; Historic Charleston Foundation; Executive Association of Charleston- President; Carolina Lowcountry Council of Girl Scouts of America - President; South Carolina Hall of Fame - Board of Directors; Community First Bank (Crescom) - Board of Directors; St Philip's Episcopal Church and St James Episcopal Church. In his earlier days, he loved to play golf with all of his buddies. He made many memories of fun on the dock fishing and crabbing with family and friends. Frank is survived by his wife, Edith of Mt. Pleasant, SC; three daughters: Susan R. Lucas, Kelly L. Parrish (Duane) and Julie C. Lucas all of Mt. Pleasant, SC; five grandchildren: David Tezza, Sarah Margaret Arnold (Robert), Adam Rodenberg, Lucas Rodenberg and Thomas Rodenberg all of Charleston, SC; one great-grandchild, Hadley Arnold; and sister, Margaret Alley. In addition to his parents, Frank was predeceased by his brother, Bill Lucas; and sisters, Sarah Jones and June Fidler. Memorials may be made to St. Philip's Church, 142 Church Street, Charleston, SC 29401. Frank was a man with a vision. We were all so fortunate to have known and loved this man who had the biggest heart for his friends and family. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at



