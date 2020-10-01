Frank "Frankie" Ellis, Sr. BALTIMORE, MD - Frank "Frankie" Ellis, Sr., 77, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Frankie, also affectionately known as "Caddy", was born on September 6, 1943 in Mt. Pleasant, SC to the late George, Sr. and the late Irene Smalls Ellis. Frankie is survived by his wife, Vanessa, his loving children, Frank, Jr. (Carla), Angela (Clifton) Urghart, Tyrone (Robin) and Bridget Ellis, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and step-children, all of Baltimore, MD. His siblings, Helen S. Smalls, James Ellis, Janie E. Alston, Rosalie (James, Sr.) Ward, Robert, Sr. (Johnnie Mae) and Johnny Ellis, all of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Elizabeth Fuzz of N. Charleston, SC, Louis Ellis of Corsicana, TX and Marie (Glester) Carter of Brooklyn, NY. He is also survived by several brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephew, cousins and friends. Frankie was preceded in death by his siblings, George Ellis, Jr., Carrie Ellis and Lillia Mae Dickerson, and his first wife, Geneva Ellis. Home Going Services will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:30 am at New Metropolitan Baptist Church, 1501 McCulloh St., Baltimore, MD 21217. Walk through will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the funeral home from 5pm to 7pm. Interment will be held at Oak Lawn Cemetery. Professional Services entrusted by Derrick C. Long Funeral Home, 4611 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215 (410) 542-1900. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
