Frank Freddie Fiol ST. ALBANS, NY - The family and friends of Mr. Frank Freddie Fiol, those of his children Albert (Verneatha) Fiol, Patricia Goodwater, Sheryl (Abel) Gardiner, Frank R. (Renee) Fiol, Anthony (Leslie) Fiol , Debbie F. (Melvin) Snow, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews are invited to attend his funeral service on Saturday November 2, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Olive Branch A.M.E. Church, interment Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens 1308 Mathis Ferry Road Mount Pleasant, SC. Viewing will be held this afternoon at the funeral home from 3-8 p.m. with family hour from 7-8 p.m. Messages of condolences maybe sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 1, 2019