Frank Garrett Charleston - The family of Mr. Frank Garrett invite you to his celebration of life service via live streaming on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 12:00 Noon. Services can be viewed by logging into dickersonmortuary.net
and selecting the Facebook icon at the top of the page. Mr. Garrett is survived by his son, Ahmed Garrett (LaToya); his granddaughter, Amari Garrett; his siblings, Patricia Lewis, Moses Garrett, James Garrett (Rene), Phil Garrett, and Jacqueline Parris and the late Mr. Leroy Garrett, Jr. his companion, Barbara Petterson; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends Viewing for Mr. Garrett will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 5:00-7:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Leroy is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843)718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston