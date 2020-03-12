|
Frank McFadden Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Frank McFadden are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 12:00 PM, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 1561 Mosstree Road, North Charleston, SC. Interment- Live Oak Memorial Gardens, Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. McFadden is survived by his sister, Martha Lee Brockington (Joseph); brother, Kenneth Samuel (Phillis); sister-in-law, Thelma Smith (Terry); special niece, Valerie Ross (Eric); special cousins, Linda Odom and Aaron and Lettie Rodgers; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 13, 2020