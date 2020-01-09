|
Frank Modica Moncks Corner - Frank Anthony Modica, 87, of Moncks Corner, SC, a retired Assistant Superintendent for Instruction for the Berkeley County Department of Education, died Tuesday morning in a North Charleston hospital.His Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 PM Saturday afternoon, January 11, 2020, in the St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church. Final Farewell and Commendation will follow in Biggin Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Moncks Corner, from 10:30 AM until 12:30 PM on Saturday. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church Building Fund, 1402 Old Highway 52,Moncks Corner, SC 29461.Mr. Modica was born October 22, 1932, in Kingston, NY, a son of Antonio Modica and Mary Modica. He was a 1956 graduate of The Citadel where he received both his BS and EDS degrees and also played football. He received his Masters degree from the University of New Paltz. Mr. Modica was a very active member of St. Philip where he was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Our Lady of the Lakes Council 11471. He was a US Army veteran, and a former board member, as well as member, of the Moncks Corner YMCA. Mr. Modica enjoyed listening to Country music, especially George Jones and Alan Jackson, and he also loved watching college football and was an avid Clemson fan. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting, and he also had a love for Italian food. Mr. Modica was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Ashlon Kaye Brown, and two sisters, Freida M. Carpino and Sarafina M. Weyhe.Surviving are, his wife, Nancy Wells Modica; a daughter Melinda M. Compton and her husband, Mark, of Irmo; two sons, Mark A. Modica and his wife, Hazel, of Moncks Corner, and Michael C. Modica and his wife, Pam, of Lexington; and three grandchildren, Logan A. Brown, Kaylee A. Modica, and Mandee Modica.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 10, 2020