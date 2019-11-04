|
Frank Odell Davis, Sr. James Island - Frank Odell Davis, Sr., 92, widower of Mary Frances Heaton Davis, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019. The relatives and friends of Mr. Frank O. Davis, Sr., are invited to attend his Funeral Service at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Johns Island Presbyterian Church. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in the Churchyard. The family will receive friends between 5:00 and 7:00 PM this Tuesday evening at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Hwy. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Odell was born January 24, 1927, in Charleston, South Carolina, a son of Laura Mary Bee and Francis Marion (Frank) Davis. After graduating from St. John's High School, he enlisted in the US Navy where he served in the Pacific Theater during WWII. He co-founded and was President of Davis and Doscher Construction Company and was a life-long member of Johns Island Presbyterian Church. Odell was predeceased by his wife of 70 years, Mary Frances Heaton Davis; his eldest son, Frank O. Davis, Jr.; his brother, James Miley Davis and his sister, Mary Ella Davis Osterkamp. He is survived by his three sons: Marion P. Davis, Sr. (Shaun), Wade H. Davis (Anne) and Lee W. Davis, Sr. (Rebecca), all of Charleston, SC; 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Johns Island Presbyterian Church, 2550 Bohicket Rd, Johns Island, SC 29455 or to , 941 Houston Northcutt Blvd, Ste. 203, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 5, 2019