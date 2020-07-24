Frank Richberg Goose Creek - He is survived by son, Marty (Melondye) and daughter, Dianne Richberg Brown (Todd); four grandchildren; Tanner, Payton, Parker & Hayden, and his sister, Shirley Harper. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert & Florence, three siblings, "Buddy", "Sister" & Katherine. Frank loved his family more than words can explain. He was one of the most generous & kindest men you will ever know. Frank was a Paratrooper in the US Army 82nd Airborne. During that time, he was involved in a plane crash. His earlier pleasures were fishing, hunting & having a cold one. Daddy "Papa Frank", you will be forever in our hearts and missed by all. Love you boy! A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00AM at Carolina Memorial Park located at 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be viewed and shared at www.carolinamemorial.com
