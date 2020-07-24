1/
Frank Richberg
Frank Richberg Goose Creek - He is survived by son, Marty (Melondye) and daughter, Dianne Richberg Brown (Todd); four grandchildren; Tanner, Payton, Parker & Hayden, and his sister, Shirley Harper. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert & Florence, three siblings, "Buddy", "Sister" & Katherine. Frank loved his family more than words can explain. He was one of the most generous & kindest men you will ever know. Frank was a Paratrooper in the US Army 82nd Airborne. During that time, he was involved in a plane crash. His earlier pleasures were fishing, hunting & having a cold one. Daddy "Papa Frank", you will be forever in our hearts and missed by all. Love you boy! A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00AM at Carolina Memorial Park located at 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be viewed and shared at www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Carolina Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
8437972222
