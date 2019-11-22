|
Frank S. Hanckel, Jr. Charleston - Frank S. Hanckel, Jr., 86, retired President and CEO of Coburg Dairy, Inc., entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 21, 2019. The relatives and friends of Mr. And Mrs. Frank S. Hanckel, Jr. are invited to attend his Funeral Service 2:00 PM Sunday, November 24, 2019 at First (Scots) Presbyterian Church, 53 Meeting Street, Charleston. Interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery, 11 Cunnington Avenue. The family will receive friends between 2:00 and 5:00 PM Saturday at the Country Club of Charleston, 1 Country Club Drive, Charleston. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Frank was born on November 11, 1933, to Francis S. Hanckel, Sr. and Pauline Stuart Hanckel in Charleston, SC. He was a graduate of Charleston High and Clemson College. After graduating from Clemson College in 1955 with a B.S. in Dairy Science, he spent two years stationed in Germany with the US Army. He attended the University of Florida for postgraduate studies in Sales and Marketing and was employed with Coburg Dairy from 1955-1998, working primarily in the area of Sales and Marketing. He became President and CEO of Coburg, Inc. in 1984 and served until his retirement in 1999. Coburg, Inc. was a family-owned business, having been started in 1920 by Francis S. Hanckel, Sr. It started as a dairy farm but now concentrates on processing, packaging and distributing milk and related products throughout South Carolina, parts of Georgia, North Carolina and Florida. At the time it was acquired by Dean Foods in April of 1998, it was one of "South Carolina's Top 100" privately held firms. Frank also served on the Board of Directors of Master Dairies, Inc., The Milk Industry Foundation and the SC Dairy Association. Frank was involved with many Clemson activities. He was also a member of the Tiger Lettermen's Association, having been a member of the swim team for 3 years and co-captain his senior year. He served on the Clemson University Foundation Board of Directors, Clemson University Board of Visitors, Clemson Dairy Science Advisory Board, received the Alumni distinguished service award in 1985, and was appointed to the Commission for the Future of Clemson. In 2014, he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Humanities Degree. Frank was active in civic, community and charitable affairs. He was a member and elder of First (Scots) Presbyterian Church, where he and Loraine were active members, most remembered and loved for their leadership of the New Beginnings Sunday School class. Frank served on the Board of Directors of the Trident United Way, the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and the Charleston Development Board Foundation. He also served as president of Charleston Trident Chamber of Commerce; local, regional and state president of the South Carolina Jaycees; local and state chairman of the March of Dimes; Charleston Junior Achievement Board of Directors; Charleston Clean City Commission; vice chairman of the Charleston Parks & Recreation Commission; Charleston Youth Services; Charleston Rotary Club; and various other organizations. He was the recipient of the Joseph P. Riley Leadership Award in 2010, in recognition of his many years of service to the community. He was a Past Commodore of The Carolina Yacht Club and a member of the South Carolina Society, The Saint Andrew's Society, St. Cecilia Society, The Agricultural Society of South Carolina and the Society of Colonial Wars. Frank is survived by his wife of 64 years, Loraine Beach, his children - Francis Stuart Hanckel, IV (Joni), John Arthur Hanckel (Lizanne) and Christian Hanckel McKenzie (Bill); his grandchildren Robin Elizabeth Hanckel, Eleanor Rose Hanckel, John Arthur Hanckel Jr, William Francis West Hanckel (Virginia), McCalla Wagner Hanckel, William Joseph McKenzie Jr., Frances Christian McKenzie, and Katie Ann Kitchens. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richardson Miles Hanckel, his sisters Pauline Hanckel Weston, Estelle Hanckel Walpole, Eleanor Hanckel Jenkins, and grandson Francis Stuart Hanckel V. Memorials may be made to Clemson University Foundation (www.clemson.edu/giving/cufoundations), First (Scots) Presbyterian Church, or Trident United Way (www.tuw.org). Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 23, 2019