Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
4129 N Highway 17
Awendaw, SC 29429
(843) 881-4920
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
4129 N Highway 17
Awendaw, SC 29429
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
4129 N Highway 17
Awendaw, SC 29429
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
St. John Missionary Baptist Church
219 Cassena St
McClellanville, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Simpson


1967 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Simpson Obituary
Frank Simpson McClellanville, SC - Mr. Frank Simpson entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Residence: 987 Toby Road, McClellanville, SC, 29458. The relatives and friends of Mr. Frank Simpson are invited to attend his funeral services on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 2:00 PM at St. John Missionary Baptist Church 219 Cassena St., McClellanville, SC, 29458. Interment: Church cemetery. Mr. Simpson was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. David and Rosemae Simpson and his brother, Mr. Johnny Simpson. He is survived by his siblings, Mr. David Gibbs, Mr. Michael Sipmson (Brenda), Mr. Raymond Simpson, Mr. Timothy Simpson, Ms. Carolyn Simpson and Mrs. Millie Graham (Caesar). Viewing for Mr. Simpson will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Rev. Bryan McNeal, Sr. Memorial Chapel, 4129 Hwy 17 North, Awendaw, SC, 29429, where the family will be receiving friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. He was 53 years old. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
Download Now