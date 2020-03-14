|
Frank Simpson McClellanville, SC - Mr. Frank Simpson entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Residence: 987 Toby Road, McClellanville, SC, 29458. The relatives and friends of Mr. Frank Simpson are invited to attend his funeral services on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 2:00 PM at St. John Missionary Baptist Church 219 Cassena St., McClellanville, SC, 29458. Interment: Church cemetery. Mr. Simpson was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. David and Rosemae Simpson and his brother, Mr. Johnny Simpson. He is survived by his siblings, Mr. David Gibbs, Mr. Michael Sipmson (Brenda), Mr. Raymond Simpson, Mr. Timothy Simpson, Ms. Carolyn Simpson and Mrs. Millie Graham (Caesar). Viewing for Mr. Simpson will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Rev. Bryan McNeal, Sr. Memorial Chapel, 4129 Hwy 17 North, Awendaw, SC, 29429, where the family will be receiving friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. He was 53 years old. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 15, 2020