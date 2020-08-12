1/1
Frank Stanley
Frank Stanley CHARLESTON - Deacon Frank Stanley, 85, entered into his heavenly Father's home on Monday, August 10, 2020. He was preceded in death 109 days by his wife, the late Marie Harleston Stanley. He leaves to pass on his legacy: his children Helen Stanley, Frank Stanley, Jr. (Stephanie), Michael Simmons (Yolanda), Betty Robinson (Ricky), Dorothy Barron, and Curtis Stanley. Expressions of love can be sent to www.dickersonmortuary.net. Frank is resting in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC. "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843)718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


