Frank Valentine Pazik Summerville - On Tuesday, June 30, 2020, Frank V. Pazik, husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away at his residence at the age of 79 years. Frank was born in Reading, Pennsylvania in 1941 to Eva J. (Mikolajczak) Pazik and Frank Pazik. Frank graduated from Central Catholic High School with the class of 1959 and from St. Joseph's College with a degree in Psychology in 1963, after which he joined the Air Force. He married the love of his life, Harriet (Freddie) Ustaszewski, in 1964. They began their married life in Topeka, Kansas, where he worked as a Base Police Officer at Forbes Air Force Base. They soon moved to Wichita, Kansas, where he became a missile crew commander for the Titan II Missile Silo at McConnell Air Force Base, eventually rising to the rank of Captain. Four years later, Frank took on a new career path and transitioned to civilian life, moving his growing family to Allentown, Pennsylvania, and training for a management position for Sears Roebuck & Company. Soon after, Sears transferred Frank to Dover, Delaware, where he was an Assistant Store Manager. He also served in the Air Force Reserves for three years. He later moved, with his family, to Mountaintop, Pennsylvania, when he was transferred to the Sears Roebuck & Company store in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania assuming the same position. In 1980, the dream of a warmer climate and the ambition to own his own business led the family to his current home of Summerville, South Carolina. Frank purchased a franchise in Snap-On Tools and worked for 21 years supplying the Lowcountry with quality tools as an independent tool dealer. He valued getting to know all of his customers and helping them to pursue their careers. Frank had several passions in his life. One of his first was being an avid accordion player and teacher. In his youth, he toured with the orchestra, Bell Accordion Symphony, which made concert and TV appearances. The group even recorded a record, I Love Accordions. He loved camping, crabbing, clamming, and sailing. He was always one to make others laugh and often had jokes to share. His biggest passion was his love for his family. They will miss his many quirky smiles, his love of extreme hot sauce, his daily phone calls, and most of all his hugs. Frank will be forever remembered by his wife and best friend, Harriet (Freddie) Pazik, his children, Deborah Dorris and Frank D. Pazik, his sons-in-law, Billy Dorris and Chris Partridge, and his sister, Antoinette Kissinger. Frank will also be forever remembered by his grandchildren, Brett Partridge and his wife, Paige Partridge, Cooper Dorris, Corbin Dorris, and his great-grandchild, Andrew Partridge. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Denise Partridge. A funeral mass for Frank will be held at 1 pm, on Friday, July 17 at St. John the Beloved Catholic Church, 28 Sumter Avenue, Summerville SC 29483, with Father Raymond Carlo officiating. Military Honors will be performed after mass outside in the church commons area. Masks are required for the protection of all gathering. Interment will be at a later date at Mepkin Abbey. The family would like to extend its greatest gratitude to the physicians, nurses, and caregivers at Trident Hospital, Charleston Oncology, Regency Southern Care Hospice Services, and especially the staff at Trident Cancer Center. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com
