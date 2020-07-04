Frankie Beckett HOLLY HILL, SC - Nothing in life calls upon you to be more courageous than when you fight to live only to realize that you have no control over death. Frankie Marie Buck Clayton Beckett, 55, courageously entered eternal rest, surrounded by her two children, on July 2, 2020 as a direct result of being stubborn, refusing to listen to doctor's orders, going against the grain most of her life, and dancing to the beat of her own drum. GOD broke the mold on February 18, 1965, when this 'daddy's girl' was born. She won the hearts of both sets of grandparents, but Granddaddy Frank was the center of her universe. Growing up she spent time learning to box with her daddy, Uncle Jack, and brothers. Everyone lovingly called her 'Sissy', but she was far from it! She often bragged with a wink that she could whip her golden gloved brother, Rodney, but no one wanted to test the theory with her protective big brother, George, around. With her tough as nails attitude, Frankie was the kind of person that would charge Hell to punch the devil for anyone she loved. She loved reminiscing about the "good ole days", but wasn't always a reliable historian. Frankie was most proud of her two children, Francis and Allen, but there was a strong suspicion that Allen was her favorite since she rocked him to sleep until he was almost nine years old! She enjoyed buttered rice, chocolate, fishing, hunting for shark's teeth, and spending time with her seven grandbabies. She hated vegetables and being wrong. Her crude sense of humor kept everyone on their toes to the very end. Frankie was preceded in death by her late husband, Allen Clayton, and her father, George Ernest Buck, Sr. Surviving are her husband, James Beckett; two children, daughter, Francis Johnson (Brian Johnson) of Cross and son, Allen Clayton (Rachel Clayton) of Summerville; two brothers, George Buck, Jr. (Cindy Knight) and Rodney Buck, Sr. (Shana Lyn Buck); cousins, Sheila Johnston (Jaynie Raymond), Scott Johnston, and Jack "Dodie" Buck; seven grandchildren, Brianna Johnson, Kylie Johnson, Austin Johnson, Megan Hughes, Emory McCormick, Sheley Clayton, and Miles Clayton; eleven nieces and nephews, Tonya, Hanna, Airianne, Little Rodney, Shady, Nikki, Baby George, Haley, Taylar, Frank, and Jackson; twelve great-nieces and nephews; and five brothers-in-law, Donny Clayton, Pat Clayton, Mike Clayton, Lee Lee Clayton, and John John Clayton. Frankie was a loving, fierce, soul that made her mark on this Earth. She will be sorely missed and loved forever. Her farewell party will take place at Simplicity, 281 Treeland Dr., Suite C, Ladson, SC, on Tuesday, July 7th, 2020 between the hours of 6 pm to 8 pm. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston