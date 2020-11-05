1/
1930 - 2020
Frankie Roach Charleston - Frankie Elizabeth Roach, 89, of Charleston, SC, wife of John M Roach, entered into eternal rest Friday, October 30, 2020. A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC, 29414. Frankie was born December 19, 1930 in Cornelius, North Carolina, daughter of Harold Franklin Readling and Susie McConnell Readling. She was a member of the John Wesley United Methodist Church and a homemaker. She is survived by her daughter, Debra Woods along with her husband, Michael; 3 grandchildren; Derrick and his wife, Windy, Jeremy and his wife, Julie, and Adrianne Woods, and great-grandson, Derrick Woods II. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
