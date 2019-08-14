Franklin A. Grant Sr.

Service Information
North Charleston Chapel
2794 Meeting Street Road
North Charleston, SC
29405
(843)-744-2545
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
North Charleston Chapel
2794 Meeting Street Road
North Charleston, SC 29405
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Shiloh Seventh Day Adventist Church
3915 Dorchester Road
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Shiloh Seventh Day Adventist Church
3915 Dorchester Road
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Obituary
Franklin A. Grant, Sr. CHARLESTON - Funeral service celebrating the life of Franklin A. Grant, Sr. will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, 12 Noon at Shiloh Seventh Day Adventist Church, 3915 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, SC. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 7 to 8p.m. Viewing at the church on Friday from 11a.m. until time of the service. Interment: Hillcrest Cemetery, Summerville, SC. He is survived by his children, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, sister, and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 2704 Meeting Street, 843-744-2545 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 15, 2019
