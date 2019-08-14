Franklin A. Grant, Sr. CHARLESTON - Funeral service celebrating the life of Franklin A. Grant, Sr. will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, 12 Noon at Shiloh Seventh Day Adventist Church, 3915 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, SC. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 7 to 8p.m. Viewing at the church on Friday from 11a.m. until time of the service. Interment: Hillcrest Cemetery, Summerville, SC. He is survived by his children, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, sister, and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 2704 Meeting Street, 843-744-2545 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 15, 2019