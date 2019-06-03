Franklin Allen Simmons Summerville - Franklin Allen Simmons, 93, of Summerville, husband of the late Joan D. Simmons, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at The Village at Summerville. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10 o'clock at Summerville Presbyterian Church, 407 S Laurel St., Summerville, SC 29483. Burial will follow at White Church Cemetery, Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation, at michaeljfox.org or Summerville Presbyterian Church cemetery or building fund, 407 S Laurel St., Summerville, SC 29483. Franklin was born on May 24, 1926 in New Bedford, MA, son of the late Carlton P. and Irene H. Simmons. He graduated from Dartmouth High School in Dartmouth, MA. He was a three sport all state athlete who was inducted into the school's first athletic hall of fame. He then attended The University of Massachusetts where he received his Electrical Engineering Degree. Franklin was a WWII veteran in the US Navy who served in the Seabees. He was a longtime resident of Summerville for over 50 years. He worked as an Electrical Engineer for Aerovox Corporation and later opened and owned Carolina Capacitors in Ridgeville. He and his wife Joan of 65 years traveled through all 50 states. He was a member of the Coastal Carolina unit Airstream Club. He also enjoyed saltwater fishing with family and friends. The family would like to thank all of the wonderful staff at the Village. Survivors include: two sons: David A. Simmons (Karen) of Summerville and Scott F. Simmons (Teresa) of Smoaks; three grandchildren: Christopher A. Simmons (Kira) of Florence, Michael D. Simmons (Mallory) of Indian Trail, NC and Amy E. Simmons of Harleyville; and one great-grandson: Beckett A. Simmons. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary