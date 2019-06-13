In Loving Memory Of Our Loved Ones FRANKLIN GRANT, SR. June 14, 2017 LEONARD (JAKE) POLITE July 8, 1985 RICHARD POLITE Nov. 18, 1942 ~ Sept. 26, 2017 Another year have passed since you all have fell asleep and went to be with the Lord. Our hearts were sadden, but we all know that you all are with your heavenly father. We will always love and miss you. Sadly missed by your wife Mildred Polite Grant, Children, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, Relatives and Friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 14, 2019